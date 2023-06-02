Traffic Closures on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Focus on Sweeping and Asphalt Paving
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be on Interstate 10 and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes between now and Friday, June 9, as crews will be sweeping the bridge and performing asphalt paving on I-10.
Alternating Lane Closures Scheduled for I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes
Crews will be sweeping the Basin Bridge on Sunday and Monday nights from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night. This will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS.
Lane Closures Scheduled for I-10 in St. Martin Parish as Crews Will Perform Asphalt Operations
There are several lane closures set to happen during the week on Interstate 10 because of the asphalt operations:
- Outside lane of I-10 eastbound from mile marker 108 to mile marker 115 will be closed nightly from 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. (Monday - Friday).
- I-10 eastbound and westbound will have alternating nightly lane closures from mile marker 108 to mile marker 117 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly (Monday - Friday). Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane through the immediate construction zone.
- I-10 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) will have nightly alternating ramp closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Monday - Wednesday). One ramp will remain open at all times, while the construction is being performed on the closed ramp. NOTE: I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) and then travel northwest on LA 347, then taking I-10 westbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Motorist traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 eastbound via the posted detour route, which includes accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then travel onto I-10 eastbound. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) . Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.
- I-10 eastbound exit ramp at Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) will have nightly closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Wednesday - Friday). NOTE: I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then travel northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 westbound entrance ramp to Exit 115. The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp will remain open. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the exit ramp. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.
And don't forget to buckle up!
