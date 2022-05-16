Traffic Closures on Vermilion River Bridge Highlights 3 Important Projects This Week

There are three important traffic closures happening during the week in Lafayette - one of them on Tuesday morning and the other two over the weekend.

Two of these traffic closures are happening either on or near the Vermilion River Bridge.

Vermilion River Bridge - Pinhook Road

Work is scheduled to be done on the Vermilion River Bridge on Pinhook Road on Tuesday as DOTD workers will conduct testing and repairs of area from 9 AM till 11 AM on that day.

Vermilion Bridge over Pinhook Road, google street view

Workers will be raising the bridge at various times during those two hours, which will cause traffic delays in that area between Pinhook's intersections with La Rue France and Marjorie Boulevard. Each time the bridge is raised it will last several minutes.

Vermilion River Bridge - Ambassador Caffery

While the bridge over Ambassador Caffery won't be raised during this traffic project, the southside outside lane of this heavily-traveled roadway will be closed all weekend from its intersections with Broadmoor Boulevard to Kaliste Saloom Road. This stretch of roadway passes over the Vermilion River Bridge.

Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view

The closure begins at 8 PM on Friday as crews will perform necessary corrective work such as concrete pavement patching. The road will be open to regular traffic but this work will last until 6 AM Monday, and traffic has been backing up frequently in that area during construction, especially during the weekends when workers are on site during the day.

There will be no detour necessary.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway Lane Closure, KPEL Photo

Crews have been working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they have been repairing the inside and outside lanes between Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River and from Broadmoor Boulevard (just past the Vermilion River) to Kaliste Saloom Road.

Ambassador Caffery Construction Traffic, TSM Photo

The overall project is slated to be completed in Early Summer 2022.

Johnston Street Lane Closure

DOTD workers need to perform temporary striping work on Johnston Street and will do so overnight beginning at 9 PM on Friday and lasting until 9 AM on Saturday.

Google

There are two closures happening that night on the stretch of Johnston between Ridge Road and Crestlawn Drive:

Johnston NORTHBOUND from Crestlawn Drive to Ridge Road will have alternating lane closures from 9 PM to 6 AM

Johnston SOUTHBOUND from Ridge Road to Brown Fortier Road will have alternating lane closures from 10:30 PM until 9 AM.

Traffic Reminders

There are a few traffic reminders across Lafayette Parish that you need to continue to be aware of:

Dulles Widening Project - Ambassador Caffery

Dulles Drive between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and N. Domingue Road has been reopened as sidewalks, lighting, and a new roundabout at N. Domingue have been added to this stretch of Dulles.

Turning lanes are still being added on Dulles Drive so the road - while it has been widened - will remain striped as a two-lane road until other parts of the project are completed.

Roundabout on Dulles Drive, KPEL photo

One of the other parts is Dulles between Westgate Road and N. Domingue Road, which remains closed.

Roundabout on Dulles Drive, KPEL photo

Also, as part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project, a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection is still closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Ambassador Caffery, Google street view

Traffic has been backing up, as expected, during peak traffic times. As a reminders, it is best if you use alternate routes while construction continues.

Ambassador Caffery - Near Youngsville

There is a lane shift on Ambassador Caffery EASTBOUND between the Youngsville Highway and Bonin Road as workers construct an access connection. This began on Wednesday of last week and is scheduled to last until Wednesday, May 18. This happens DAILY from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Ambassador at Robley, google street view

Savoy Road Roundabout - Youngsville

Speaking of Youngsville, Mayor Ken Ritter made a lot of residents happy last week when he announced an opening on the Savoy Roundabout.

Savoy Road Roundabout Opening, Facebook via Mayor Ken Ritter

Just remember: the entire roundabout is still not open yet. There is still quite a bit of work to do when it comes to completing the construction in that heavily-traveled area.

Kaliste Saloom - Additional Lanes Now Open

As the Kaliste Saloom Widening Project continues heading towards its scheduled completion date.

This widening project has been one of the major traffic projections happening in the Hub City over the past 1-2 years. The roundabout linking Kaliste Saloom and E. Broussard Road was completed in November of 2020 and it has been a welcome way to better handle traffic in the area.

Kaliste Saloom Road/E. Broussard Road Roundabout, google street view

Workers are currently installing yard drains, completing catch basin and manhole tops, installing street lighting, constructing concrete curbing, sidewalks, and driveways.

Kaliste Saloom Road Construction, google street view

When complete, the 2.2-mile stretch of Kaliste Saloom to E. Broussard Road will have five lanes, a turn lane in the middle and sidewalks.

So, When Will The Project Be Completed?

Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government say the Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project is expected to be complete in August 2022, weather permitting. That's one month ahead of the original contracted completion date of September 2022.

Let's just pray a hurricane doesn't come and spoil those plans.

Other Traffic Projects Across Lafayette

There are a few other traffic projects happening across the Hub City. They may not be as major as the other projects mentioned in this article, but they are very important to residents in these areas.

Intersection of Walker Road and Hebert Road

This closure is happening from today through Friday, May 20th as Entergy does utility infrastructure construction in the area.

Waters Road Bridge

Good news for people who live in this area as the Waters Road Bridge is scheduled to reopen in less than 3 weeks.