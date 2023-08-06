Traffic Closures Scheduled Between I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It will be a busy week for roadwork on Interstate 10 as traffic closures are scheduled in Acadia, Lafayette, and St. Martin Parishes. Louisiana DOTD workers will be conducting sweeping operations across the three parishes on Wednesday and Thursday (August 9-10).
First, here are the nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen from Breaux Bridge to Henderson as road construction from last week continues.
Beginning Monday afternoon and lasting until Friday morning, there will be nightly alternating lane closures happening eastbound from mile marker 109 to mile marker 115 as DOTD crews micro-mill all asphalt bumps. They will reduce the travel lanes to two lanes each night from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.
Daytime Traffic Closures Scheduled Between I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Louisiana
Now, for the sweeping operations.
First, DOTD workers will be closing the median shoulders of I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS the I-10/I-49 Interchange (Exit 103) to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Wednesday, August 9th. The closures will begin at 6:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m..
All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Mire/Duson Exit to Jennings/Evangeline Exit
Also, DOTD workers will conduct alternating lane closures on I-10 in both directions throughout Acadia Parish on Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning. DOTD workers will be performing the sweeping operation in BOTH DIRECTIONS from the Mire/Duson Exit (Exit 92) to the Jennings/Evangeline Exit (Exit 65).
All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.