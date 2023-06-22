LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Maintenance work is needed for sections of Interstate 49 and Interstate 10, so Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be out in full force making the adjustments.

Let's first start with I-49.

I-49 at Judson Walsh Exit, google street view I-49 at Judson Walsh Exit, google street view loading...

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 49 in Opelousas, Louisiana on Friday

Earlier this month, DOTD crews were in St. Landry Parish performing sweeping operations on I-49. On Friday, workers will be back as there will be intermittent lane closures happening as DOTD crews will perform routine sweeping operations again. These closures will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS of I-49 at Exit 17 (Judson Walsh) and Exit 11 (LA 93) from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The roadway will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view loading...

Nighttime Lane Closures Scheduled From Lafayette to Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line

DOTD workers are also busy working on a long stretch of I-10.

Since the beginning of the year, crews have been conducting lane closures on the weekends between Monday, January 9th and June 30th as construction workers have been closing the inside lanes in BOTH DIRECTIONS between the I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line). That's roughly a 37-mile stretch that workers have been installing new traffic cable barriers, embankment, and drainage structures in the median.

Well, the closures are being extended to Friday, September 1st.

These inside lane closures will continue to occur during the following times, weather permitting:

• Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with these closures.

