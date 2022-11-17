Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road.

Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project

Speaking of U.S. 90, the highway was highlighted earlier this week as part of a groundbreaking attended by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards as he and other local leaders celebrate the Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project, a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and U.S. 90, a future I-49 South project.

The project will consist of the following:

Construction of a fully access controlled grade-separated interchange

6-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery

Widening U.S. 90 to six lanes

One way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads

U-Turn lanes

Widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery to account for the new interchange configuration

New drainage structures

Now, Let's Get To The Traffic Closures

While some of these are happening during the overnight hours, there are some daytime closures you will need to be aware of as well.

I-10 Lane Closures Happening in Lafayette Parish TONIGHT

There will be alternating lane closures happening between Exit 97 - LA 93 (Cankton, Scott) and Exit 101 - LA 182 (North University Avenue) from 10 PM until 5 AM. At midnight, I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed to ALL TRAFFIC at the North University Exit for an hour. That traffic will exit using that exit and there will be no detour posted.

Why is this being done? Well, sign crews will be making changes to the overhead signing to reflect the updated route changes to LA 182 and US 167.

I-10 Lane Closures Happening in St. Martin Parish THIS WEEKEND

On Sunday night, there are intermittent ramp closures scheduled to happen at the I-10 WESTBOUND and EASTBOUND entrances and exits ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). DOTD crews will be pavement striping the ramps from 8 PM to 6 AM.

Detour Routes (Will Be Posted)

I-10 westbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then travel southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then taking I-10 eastbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge).

Motorist traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 westbound and eastbound, via the posted detour route, which includes traveling on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115- LA 347 (Henderson), turn north on LA 347 to the I-10 westbound entrance ramp & accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then traveling onto I-10 eastbound.

I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) and then travel northwest on LA 347, then taking I-10 westbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge).

It is important to note the I-10 EASTBOUND entrance and exit ramps at the Breaux Bridge exit WILL NOT CLOSE.

Also, Emergency vehicles will not have access to the WESTBOUND and EASTBOUND entrance and exit ramps at the Breaux Bridge Exit.

I-10 Lane Closures Happening In St. Martin Parish On MONDAY

DOTD crews will be painting the new Melvin Dupuis Bridge on Monday night (Nov. 21), which means workers will need to conduct alternating lane closures overnight. These closures will happen on I-10 WESTBOUND from Mile Marker 112 to Mile Marker 114 from 8 PM till 6 AM.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area. No detour will be necessary.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening Near LA 93 (Apollo Road) During Thanksgiving Week

Soil stabilization work is the reason for a couple of daytime traffic closures scheduled to happen all day Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21-22) in Scott.

Delhomme Avenue on the east side of its intersection with LA 93 (Apollo Road) will be closed on Monday from 7 AM - 5 PM.

Also, Specialty Lane on the east side of its intersection with LA 93 (Apollo Road) will be closed on Tuesday from 7 AM - 5 PM.

The roads will be closed to thru traffic and emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

A detour route will NOT be posted; however, traffic may utilize Specialty Lane and Machine Loop to access this area of Delhomme Avenue on Monday. Traffic may utilize Delhomme Avenue and Machine Loop to access this area of Specialty Lane on Tuesday, November 22.

Daytime Closures Happening On US 90 For 3 Weeks

Beginning Monday, November 28, DOTD crews will need to conduct intermittent alternating lane closures on US 90 between LA 92 (Young Street) & LA 14 (Exit 128A). These closures will happen every day from 8 AM to 4 PM until Friday, December 16.

DOTD officials say the closures are needed so crews can perform roadway investigations.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

