ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - For the last few weeks, Louisiana DOTD crews have been focusing on improving the stretch of Interstate 10 leading up to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, especially from the I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette to the bridge line.

But, now, DOTD workers will turn their attention to the Basin Bridge itself as bridge repairs and the sweeping of debris will begin on Sunday.

Let's start with the sweeping operation first as this will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS of the entire bridge, which covers St. Martin and Iberville Parishes. This will happen during the following dates/times:

Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, August 14 at 6:00 a.m.

Monday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday, August 15 at 6:00 a.m.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Next, let's look at when the bridge repairs will happen. DOTD workers will be closing the right lane and shoulder on the Basin Bridge EASTBOUND between mile marker 120 and 122 (near Lake Pelba) on the following dates:

Friday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday, August 22 at 6:00 a.m.

DOTD workers will be doing the same work, closing the left lane and shoulder on the Basin Bridge EASTBOUND between mile marker 120 and 122 (near Lake Pelba) on the following dates:

Friday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday, August 29 at 6:00 a.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot maximum lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area, but should expect delays.

This closure will result in traffic delays. Interstate 10 eastbound motorist can avoid delays by traveling an alternate route such as using Exit 103B (I-49 to Opelousas) in Lafayette, travel north to Opelousas, use Exit 19A (US 190 East to Baton Rouge), travel US 190 east to LA 415 (Lobdell Highway), then travel south on LA 415 (Lobdell Highway) to Interstate 10.

Louisiana Highway 737 (North Portage Highway) at the Grand Canal Bridge in St. Martin Parish to Close for 8 Weeks

DOTD crews will be working on at the location about 1.45 miles east of LA 686, replacing the bridge beginning on Monday, August 14 at 7:00 a.m. and for approximately eight weeks.

Detour: Consists of LA 686 and local roads. Signs will be posted.

Emergency vehicles will not have access through the area.