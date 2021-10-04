Tragic End; Abbeville Man in Iberia Parish Motorcycle Crash
The family members of 34-year-old Joshua Dean Meaux of Abbeville reported him missing to the Abbeville Police Department Saturday.
On Sunday, a crash was reported on Jefferson Island Road right near Rip Van Winkle Road in Iberia Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen says Meaux died in the crash.
Meaux apparently lost control of his motorcycle, and he was thrown from it. The motorcycle became fully submerged in a coulee. Meaux apparently lost control in a curve in the roadway. The crash was reported at around 5 o'clock Sunday evening.
Meaux was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
Gossen says this is the 51st death resulting from 42 fatal crashes this year.