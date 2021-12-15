Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.

So to help out a bit I found two recipes that are SIMPLE and EASY to make! They both sound delicious and I know for sure that they will be a hit wherever you chose to take them.

Now, this is the same exact recipe that CJ and I talked about on air for Thanksgiving. I made this recipe and it was a hit with everyone in my family and it took almost no time at all to make.

Easy Corn Casserole:

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8.5 ounces) package dry cornbread mix

1 (15 ounces) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75 ounces) can creamed corn

1 cup sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, cornbread mix, whole and creamed corn, and sour cream. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.

Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown.

Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole:

I haven’t had a chance to make this recipe yet but you can bet believe it will be on the menu for Christmas Dinner. It looks super easy to make and honestly who doesn’t love a good Cinnamon Roll at any point in the day.

½ cup butter, melted

2 (12.4 ounce) cans refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing (such as Pillsbury® Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls with Icing)

6 eggs

½ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans

½ cup maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch heat-resistant glass container (such as Pyrex®). Cut each cinnamon roll into 8 pieces and spread in the dish.

Beat eggs using a whisk in a large bowl. Beat in heavy cream, cinnamon, and vanilla extract until combined. Pour over cinnamon rolls. Sprinkle with pecans and maple syrup.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, microwave cinnamon roll icing according to package instructions until soft, about 15 seconds. Pour over cooled casserole.

So if you are like me and tend to stress about holidays and what to cook then I hope that these two recipes may just make your holiday a little bit easier.

