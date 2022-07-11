Two Louisiana Cities Rank High in the ’10 Sweatiest Cities in America’ List

Summertime: The season for fun, no school, vacations, and fun. Summertime in the South? It's turning into 3+ months of agony regarding temperatures and humidity. You can barely be outside for 5 minutes without breaking a sweat. Louisiana summers add the extra special ingredient to make it, even more, excruciating: humidity.

But how do Louisiana cities rank amongst others in the country when it comes to breaking a sweat? There's a list for that.

MyDatingAdvisor compared the 200 largest metro areas to find the sweatiest city in the country. Now, you may be thinking: how do you find the sweatiest city? Well, it's based mainly on relative humidity and population density. There are 10 cities on the list, with 2 being from right here in home sweet Louisiana. Let's see where they rank.

New Orleans comes in at number 4 on the list. If any of you have been to NOLA for the summer, you know this is a fairly accurate ranking, maybe even a little low. Being below sea level, it sometimes feels like you're in a boiling pot of water with no relief. The humidity seems a little low, but I guess that is because it is averaged out. Good thing there are a bunch of watering holes to help cool you off.

Number 3 belongs to Baton Rouge. Back to back Louisiana cities, the relative humidity in the state capital is one percent higher than in New Orleans. Also, the summer length is just a little bit longer. Again, the humidity is the winner here being next to the Mississippi River. It's painful in the shade and in the sun.

Number one on the list belongs to Orlando, Florida. It isn't surprising to have a Florida city at the top. Their humidity hits different, but they have beaches to make it semi-better. Corpus Christie comes in at two, and Tallahassee rounds out the Top 5.

What do you make of the list? Do you think any cities that didn't make the list or any of the cities were too high or too low? I think the general consensus is...it's too hot to do anything in the South.