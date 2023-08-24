CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) - A potentially dangerous thunderstorm has been issued by the Earth Network weather system. That system is set to move through the northern part of Lafayette Parish on Thursday afternoon.

The system moving through the area has the potential for "severe weather such as very frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and/or damaging winds and should be considered dangerous," according to the alert.

Credit: WeatherBug

It appears to be moving in a southwestern direction, according to the radar. That could have it affecting as far south as Lafayette and as far north as Ville Platte.

The alert is in effect until 5:17 p.m, officially, but there could be rain and wind beyond that time.

See the full weather statement below.

Full Weather Statement

An Earth Networks Dangerous Thunderstorm Alert is in effect until 8/24/2023 5:17 PM CDT

Event Start: 8/24/2023 4:32 PM CDT

Event End: 8/24/2023 5:17 PM CDT

Earth Networks Dangerous Thunderstorm Alert Earth Networks Headquarters Germantown, MD

*Until 5:17 PM CDT

*At 4:32 PM CDT...The Earth Networks Total Lightning Network is indicating a thunderstorm with a significant rate of lightning occurring in your area and moving in your direction. This storm has an increased potential to produce severe weather such as very frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and/or damaging winds and should be considered dangerous. (For more information on this Earth Networks product visit www.earthnetworks.com)

* Storm is located near Latitude: 30.625, Longitude: -91.821

* Repeating, this storm contains frequent lightning and has an increased potential to produce severe weather and should be considered dangerous. Take appropriate measures to ensure safety to life and property immediately.

This alert is being issued in an advisory capacity by Earth Networks Headquarters due to the detection of frequent lightning by The Earth Networks Total Lightning Network. It is not associated in any way with the country’s official meteorological services nor to any official alert linked to this storm. Active advisories or warnings issued by the official meteorological services should be followed in precedence to this alert.

Stay tuned to www.earthnetworks.com, other Earth Networks applications or local media outlets for the latest severe weather information.

