Two People Die in St. Landry Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police were called out Friday night to Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish to investigate a fatal traffic crash that happened at around 10:15 Friday night.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen say they don't know why 56-year-old Joseph Chevis lost control of his car, but when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the vehicle went off the road.

The truck ended up hitting a tree, it started flipping and it ended up landing on the roof.

Both Chevis and his passenger, 19-year-old Krisalyn Thomas, were not wearing seat belts.

The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Chevis dead at the scene, and Thomas was taken to the hospital. She had severe injuries, and she ultimately did not make it.

What officials do know at this time is that they believe speed was a factor in this fatal crash.

Routine toxicology tests will be run as is standard in every case.

Gossen says there have been twenty-four fatal crashes that have led to twenty-eight deaths this year.

The following is advice from Louisiana State Police about safe travel:

While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver or a responsible passenger and buckle up every ride, every time.

