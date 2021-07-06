Two Teens Struck by Car Near Rayne, But Are Recovering

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, two teenagers were hit by a driver last night with the driver saying he did not see them in the roadway.

The teens were standing outside of a car, talking to the person in the car when the driver hit the two. This happened around 10 o'clock Sunday night on Meche Road. it was in the area of Meche Road north of Rayne.

One teen had minor injuries, and one teen had moderate injuries.

Sheriff Gibson says they still continue to investigate this situation.