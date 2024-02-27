According to KWTX, the Killeen Police Department identified two individuals who were killed unfortunately in a head-on collision.

WHAT HAPPENED TO IN KILLEEN TEXAS?

Law enforcement believes that alcohol was involved and played a factor in the crash that took place, on February 23rd after midnight on the 2800 block of East Rancier. When the police arrived at the location, a maroon Kia had caught fire with a dead female driver who was pinned inside, and the second driver involved was in a white Cadillac.

The young lady was pulled out by the vehicle and airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, but unfortunately was confirmed dead.

