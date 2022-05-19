U.S. Men’s & Women’s Soccer Teams Will Have Equal Pay

A historic deal has been made to allow the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams to be paid equally.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the deal on Wednesday (May 18). The new collective bargaining agreements will run through 2028 and include the equalization of World Cup prize money.

Back in February, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the women's team announced a settlement to resolve the longstanding pay dispute, with the federation agreeing to pay the two teams equally in the next union contract, as well as giving the women's team $22 million in back pay.

In addition to equal pay for all competitions, including the World Cup, as well as the appearance fee for a friendly game and the bonus based on the team's performance along with their opponent's rank being the same for both teams, both teams will pool the prize money from their respective World Cup appearances and split the total among the two teams and the federation.

According to the organization, it is the first federation in the world to equalize World Cup prize money.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, "This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world."

Tim Ream, a center-back for the U.S. men's soccer team tweeted his excitement over the deal.

Here's a full breakdown of the agreement and everything that each team will get.

On-field Compensation:

Equal Pay per day in camp

Equal Pay per game played

Equal Pay per outcome of each game per competition type

Equal number of players on roster

Equal tiering for Friendly games

Equal 50/50 split between WNT & MNT of pooled World Cup prize money

Commercial Upside Compensation:

Equal 50/50 split of Commercial revenue shared with SNTs between WNT & MNT

Equal rate paid per ticket sold for respective team's games controlled by USSF