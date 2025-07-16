NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dustin Poirier is just days away from stepping foot in the UFC Octagon for the last time after an unforgettable 16 years of fighting.

On July 19th at UFC New Orleans, Poirier will take on an opponent he is far too familiar with, Max Holloway, who's he has defeated both times they have faced off.

The UFC is returning to New Orleans after a decade, making it the perfect storm for Louisiana's own "The Diamond" to take home the BMF title.

I’m the reason why the UFC is coming back to Louisiana, so this is special for me. All my people are there. This is what dreams are made of. I couldn’t have written this, this is beautiful

As if fans weren't already counting down the minutes until the big fight, Poirier made an exciting announcement on Wednesday.

I want a war like this is going to be. A Fight of the Night type of fight.

New Orleans native and music industry legend, Lil Wayne, will walk Poirier out for his last dance, sprinkling in just a little more Louisiana love for extra spice, just how we like it.

I want this to be the best fight; it’s my last one. I’m trying to be in the moment and make the most out of the last ride.

Another Louisiana native is set to take center stage at UFC 318 New Orleans, Carli Judice, better known as "Crispy Carli".

Judice has been training at Headkicks MMA in Lafayette and earned a UFC contract less than a year after her first pro fight in October of 2022.

Now she will face off on one of the biggest fight nights of the year, and is sure to make Louisiana proud alongside Poirier on Saturday.