Ulta’s Kate Spade Promotion Goes Terribly Wrong

This is an epic fail, and subscribers to Ulta Beauty's email list are fuming according to TMZ.

Everything started when Ulta was launching a promotion for a Kate Spade perfume, but what they sent out to email subscribers had many people shocked.

"Come Hange with Kate Spade" is the email line that has everyone up in arms. Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging herself in 2018. She left a note for her daughter according to authorities.

According to TMZ, Ulta sent out this message today about the bungled promotion,

Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologize. Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly. We apologize to the Spade family, our Kate Spade New York brand partners, and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better.

And yes, May is Mental Health Awareness month according to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Spade was a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She died at age 55.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming yourself please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number at 800-273-8255.

Locally, if you need information about mental health issues and resources, you can call 232-HELP. You can also visit their website by clicking here.