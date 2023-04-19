BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after discovering two bodies at a Broussard home earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies were called out to a house on N. Girouard Road in Broussard on what is being referred to as a "suspicious circumstances call." When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two individuals, both dead. At the time, no information about the victims was available.

On Wednesday morning, however, LPSO identified the deceased.

Based on their investigation so far, detectives currently believe that Eric Babineaux, 53, shot and killed his estranged wife, Katherine Babineaux, 51, before taking his own life.

LPSO has no further information at this time, however.

Suicide Helpline

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

