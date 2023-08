SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - The understaffed Shreveport Police Department had their hands full this weekend as they arrested 26 people in downtown Shreveport over the weekend.

The Shreveport Police Department was very active over the weekend in the downtown area in order to maintain a safe environment for businesses and patrons.

Chief Wayne Smith and his command staff strategically placed officers in areas of concern and 26 arrests were made. The offenders are listed below, and the individual information can be viewed at City Jail | Shreveport, LA - Official Website (shreveportla.gov).

HERBOSO, JOHN- OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED CHARGE

BURD, STEPHANIE- DRIV/LICENSE SUSPENDED

JOHNSON, LAKISHA- TRESPASS CRIMINAL

TURNER, THOMAS- MANUF/DISTRIBUTION/POSSESS OF A SCH 1; POSSESS MARIJUANA

NASH, LYNTREYA- POSS W/INTENT/DIST SCH II CDS

GREEN, ERIC- POSS SCH II CDS

FEASTER, ANTHONY C- ESCAPE

BELL, JOHN- POSS SCH 1 CDS

COLEMAN, RECARO- POSS/ DISTR/ MAN SCHII

BURROUGHS, KEVIN- ENTRY/REMAIN/FORBIDDEN

LLOYD, DONTERRIUS- OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED CHARGE

LYNN, ARTAYVIOUS- RESISTING WITH FORCE / VIOLENCE

WASHINGTON, TAGARIS Q- FUGITIVE

JEFFERSON, BRODRICK D- BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER

MURPHY, KEYUNTAY RAHEEM- POSS SCH 1 CDS

GEORGE, TRAAVERYOUS- CONVICTED FELON/POSS FIREARM

REDDIX, DEKENDREY ERAYVEON- DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ODELL, JEMARCUS M- POSS SCH II CDS

MCBRIER, DAVIEON- FUGITIVE B

KIMBLE, SARAH L- RESISTING OFFICER

HAWKINS, DARNELL- INTERFERING WITH A POLICE INVESTIGATION

WATSON, KENTRELL- RESISTING AN OFFICER

JOHNSON, JARAVION T- DISTRIBUTION/POSSESS OF A SCH 1, POSS MARIJUANA

LOPEZ, SCOTT- FUGITIVE W

SOJKA, JOHN- RECKLESS OPERATION OF A VEHICLE CRG/PENALTY: LTEQL $200,90 D

CROW, KIRBY W- MANUF/DISTRIBUTION/POSSESS OF A SCH 1, POSS MARIJUANA

These arrests are listed in no particular order and include all types of criminal offenses. Arrests of note include Dekendrey Reddix and Traaveryous George who were each arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

All are considered innocent until proven guilty.

