Unfinished Work: Lafayette Man Charged in Theft Case Involving Burial Vaults

A Lafayette man faces eight counts of Felony Theft as St. Martin Parish investigators say he did not complete burial vaults he was paid to either construct or modify.

Since July began, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints regarding Mouton’s Burial Vaults Services. In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Dominque Mouton was named as the contractor at fault for allegedly taking over $20,000.00 for work dating back to 2021 until early 2022. Some of the services weren't completed; some of the services were never even started says investigators.

Dominque Mouton, photo from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Dominque Mouton, photo from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

What is a burial vault? As defined by wilbert.com, it's a lined and sealed outer receptacle that houses the casket and protects it from the weight of the earth and heavy maintenance equpiment that passes over the grave. It also prevents the ground from settling and helps resist water.

Mouton has been charged with LA R.S. 14:67 Theft Felony. According to legis.la.gov, "when the misappropriation or taking amounts to a value of five thousand dollars or more, but less than a value of twenty-five thousand dollars, the offender shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than ten years, or may be fined not more than ten thousand dollars, or both."

Again, Mouton has been charged with eight counts of the crime.

Mouton was arrested on Tuesday and has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

All persons innocent until proven guilty.

