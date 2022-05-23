Airline Investigating Bloody Brawl Between Reported Ex-NFL Player and Employee

After an altercation between an airline employee and a customer went viral, the airline is reportedly investigating the bloody incident. Video shows the moment when a United Airlines employee and a customer began exchanging blows.

Reports say that United Airlines will be investigating an incident that was caught on camera and subsequently went viral on social media. The incident involved a United Airlines employee and a customer at Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

The altercation seemingly occurred at the check-in desk for United Airlines, with the customer appearing to be disgruntled. The United Airlines employee could be seen taking punches from the customer and then slapping him in the side of the head.

This is when the customer retaliated with even more punches which sent the employee down behind the check-in desk. When the employee stood up, his face was bloody.

The Daily Mail reports that the customer in the video is ex-NFL player Brendan Langley. The report says that Langley was arrested for one count of simple assault following the incident. Apparently, the argument between Langley and the employee began when Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a paid-for luggage cart.

While the short video certainly cannot paint the entire picture of what happened in this incident, reactions from social media show that many are trying to find who is at fault.

While social media has not come to a conclusion on what exactly transpired here, maybe United Airlines investigation into the incident will provide more clarity on why the altercations escalated to the level that it did. We will have to wait and see to find out.