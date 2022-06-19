Travel Tips and Truths Every Airline Passenger Needs to Hear

I never knew I was an A.P.B until a flight attendant I know actually told me what that was. What's fascinating about this fact is that every member of the cabin crew on every flight you've ever taken or will take will be checking you out to see if you're an A.B.P. too. Don't worry, it's a good thing.

Like most industries that serve the general public, the airline industry has its own unique words and phrases that they use to communicate specific ideas and actions on board the aircraft without alerting passengers to their real meanings. Knowing some of the words and phrases can be quite helpful to the frequent flier.

One of those terms or phrases is the aforementioned A.P.B. Tik Tok creator and flight attendant @katkamalani is very open about what she and her cabin cohorts are looking for when you get on their aircraft. Here's Kat to explain about the A.P.B.

So, an Able-Bodied Person is what an A.P.B. is all about on an airplane. It's just one of the many things sharp-eyed flight crews keep an eye out for while you're in the process of stowing your carry-on bags and adjusting your seatbelt.

We can't have the good without the bad, and since it's probably been a while for more than a few of us to climb on an aircraft because of the travel restrictions of the past few years, maybe now would be a good time to review what not to do when you're on board.

Granted this is less about airline safety and more about passenger comfort and etiquette, here's Kat Kamalani again with the skinny.

That was liberating Kat. I now feel empowered to take control of my armrest, and my window shade, and I will, by gosh, lean my chair back despite what the person behind me is saying. It's my right and I deserve it.

Oh, and there is one other area of air travel that we need to discuss, and that involves your bags. More importantly how to pack that bag the right way.

Ladies you especially need to pay attention to that last tip on Kat's video about keeping your jewellery from getting all knotted and tangled while it's packed away during your travels.

As more of the world opens back up and more and more of us are willing to go out into that world you're going to find yourself dealing with almost all of these situations especially the more you fly. So, take the tips and use them to your advantage and don't forget to send us pictures from your destination. We love seeing pictures.

And if flying isn't your cup of coffee, tea, or me, then you can find rest and relaxation a lot closer to home and probably for a lot less.