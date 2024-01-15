University of Louisiana at Lafayette Campus Closed Tuesday Due to Severe Cold Weather

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced a complete closure of its campus for Tuesday, January 16, in response to the severe cold weather conditions affecting the area.

Despite the campus closure, most dining facilities on campus will remain operational, offering regular services to students and staff who remain on or near campus.

In light of the closure, the university has also made adjustments to its academic calendar. The deadline for online registration, including the add/drop period for courses, has been extended to Thursday, January 18, providing students with additional time to finalize their course schedules.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is closely monitoring the situation using forecasts provided by the National Weather Service with the safety and security of its students, faculty, and staff in mind. The university will also provide updates regarding any further changes through the university's official website and its social media channels.

The university plans to resume normal operations and instructional activities on Wednesday, January 17.