Recently, the New York Times ran a feature on the growing trend of restaurants providing menus for pets. It's part of a growing trend of restaurants allowing pet owners to bring their furry friends when they go out to eat.

The Times features noted that the COVID-19 pandemic "has prompted an increase in pet ownership, according to a 2021-22 survey by the American Pet Products Association, which found dogs in about 65.1 million U.S. households."

The story also noted that "Sales of pet products have risen by $46 billion since 2018, according to the association, which predicted they will reach $143.6 billion this year."

As a result of all this, many restaurants have really opened up their space - particularly patio space - for customers to bring their dogs. And what's better than a great day out? A great day out filled with happy dogs. You love to see it.

While dog menus may not have taken off quite yet in Lafayette, there are plenty of places that let customers bring their pets. Many of the top outdoor dining spots in Lafayette are pet-friendly, but there are many others to enjoy, too. According to the website BringFido, Lafayette has more than 50 dog-friendly spaces. Here are some of the top ones.

Adopted Dog Brewing

Adopted Dog Brewing is Lafayette's only brewery, and features covered outdoor dining along with food and drinks, TVs for watching whatever the game of the night is, and more. Being covered means that, even in warmer weather, you aren't out in the sunlight and melting. Best of all, you can bring your pets and they even have "dog beer" so your pet doesn't miss out.

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

A picture of a dog enjoying Spoonbill Watering Hole and Restaurant in Lafayette. Credit: BringFido.com loading...

The old filling station in Downtown Lafayette has become a favorite of locals who love a good spot for unique bites and good drinks. That's what Spoonbill brings, and with a large outdoor seating area, you can enjoy good weather and good food and drinks all at once.

"We took our Pomeranian to Spoonbill for Sunday brunch," one customer wrote. "The patio was covered and spacious and they had heaters out for chilly days! Every table had a dog at it and the food was good! great brunch spot!"

The Green Room

The Green Room, according to BringFido, "has a comfortable ambiance where you can settle in for a round of craft brews with Fido. There are a few picnic tables outside with dog-friendly seating. They offer over a dozen beers on tap spotlighting several local brews. The bar also features cocktails and games like billiards, shuffleboard, and foosball."

Of course, they also serve food, because you can't drink on an empty stomach, right?

Mandez's Seafood Bar & Grill

Credit: BringFido.com Credit: BringFido.com loading...

A single review at BringFido.com tells the tale for those who want to know about what kind of place it is:

"Cold, rainy day, no where to go, in town for the night and hotel still not ready. This little place is a lifesaver, opens at 10:30AM 😁

I had the sweetest server (wish I would’ve gotten her name), she brought out dog waters and braved the cold and wet to just stand out there and chat for a minute.

So…they have this duck confit with greens quesadilla, drizzled in honey, I’ve never dreamed of this combo, it was heaven in my mouth!"

That's a solid endorsement.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe is a chain restaurant with a big following. The one in Lafayette is routinely rated high and it does offer a covered patio for dog owners to bring their pets along for a good breakfast.

One happy customer (and their dog) raved about the restaurant, writing that this spot had a "Beautiful covered patio area for our doggie. Staff brought water and we ordered an egg for our fur baby."

So Many Options

BringFido has a ton more options for you if you want to take your dog to explore the local restaurant scene in Lafayette. For the full list, head here.

Where do you want to take your pet next?

