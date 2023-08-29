METAIRIE, La. (KPEL News) - Steve Scalise, the US House Majority Leader who hails from Metairie, Louisiana, has announced that he has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

In a Facebook post on his Congressional page, Scalise revealed he has Multiple Myeloma. The good news is, Scalise says it's "very treatable."

I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.

Scalise revealed he received the diagnosis after having some blook work done after "a few days of not feeling like myself this past week." He has begun treatment, which is expected to last for the next several months. The House Majority Leader says he won't let cancer stop him from working.

I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

Scalise has already overcome adversity with his health after he was shot in the hip by a gunman while he was at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2017.

"It put a lot more focus, to me, on the things that are important in my life," said Scalise of the shooting. "First, is my family."

Constituents and other politicians have let Scalise know they are praying for him.

