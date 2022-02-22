US Women’s Soccer Players Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit

Breaking News, US Soccer and USWNT have reached a settlement. US Soccer will pay 22 million dollars to the players in the case as well as an additional 2 million into an account to benefit USWNT players post their soccer careers.

US Soccer also promised to equalize the pay for the women's team compared to the men's.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe also gave her thoughts on this monumental occasion on Good Morning America. She is extremely excited for the future of women's soccer going forward due to what was won today.

This is an amazing thing for Women's soccer and girls everywhere who dream of playing professional soccer. Hopefully, this propels the next generation to be even greater than the previous.