LIVINGSTON, LA (KPEL) — Some Louisiana schools are introducing new safety measures to improve student health and wellness for all students.

Livingston Parish schools are using over $200,000 from the parish's Opioid Abatement fund to invest in vape detection technology, drug testing, and mental health support for all middle and high school students in the district.

Will Lafayette Parish and others follow suit next?

The state of Louisiana as a whole has been cracking down on nicotine being sold and marketed to teens, and Superintendent Jody Puvis says they are shifting their focus due to the alarming rise in teen vaping at schools on a daily basis.

It was happening every day. Our expulsion rate was high due to vapes, and we knew something had to be done

Vape Detectors Do More Than Monitor Smoke

According to WAFB, The new vape detectors that are being installed in bathrooms and locker rooms will do more than just detect vapor from electronic cigarettes.

This new technology is also able to detect when the air quality changes and if there are unusual sounds like a fight breaking out or screaming.

Expanded Support for At-Risk Students

Additionally, the new funding will give students access to Telehealth therapy for students who may be hesitant to ask for help.

Sometimes students don’t want to ask for help or don’t have a way to get to a counselor. This gives them access on their terms.

Any student interested in learning more about these telehealth options can visit their school's guidance counselor for more information.