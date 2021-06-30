Vehicle Ends Up In Lafayette Welcome Center Pond – Driver Experienced Medical Emergency

According to reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3, a vehicle went underwater at the pond located near the Lafayette Visitors Center off of the Evangeline Thruway. While no injuries were reported, a medical emergency is what caused the driver to end up in the pond.

See the report from @KATCTV3 via Twitter with details below.

According to the above report, authorities say that the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a medical emergency which caused them to end up in the pond at the Lafayette Visitors Center.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident this particular incident that occurred just off of the Evangeline Thruway.

It is worth noting that this is the second vehicle to go off of the road in this area of the Evangeline Thruway this week. On June 28, a driver pulling two cars on a trailer fell asleep at the wheel and drove across the median, which you can see in the below video.

Drive safely, Acadiana!