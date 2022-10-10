The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller.

The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30.

Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall.

The young man from Erath had curly brown hair along with brown eyes.

Officials do believe he is likely in the Erath area.

If you see him, please call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-893-0871. If you prefer, you can call Crimestoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-8477. You can also call Sergeant Lon Hargrave at 337-517-7266.