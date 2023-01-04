LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Thursday will be a big day for repair work across Lafayette Parish.

Plus, there are lane closures happening near the Louisiana-Texas state line that you need to be aware of.

Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning

Emergency bridge repairs are needed on the Eloi Broussard Bridge that sits over the Vermilion River in Lafayette so DOTD workers will close the bridge at milepost 1.25 on Thursday morning. The closure is scheduled to last from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM.

Detour Route: Will consist of LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway), and US 167 (Johnston Street).

Road Closure Happening in Carencro

Another closure happening on Thursday morning will be in Carencro as a new sewer force main needs to be installed. Workers will close the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive from Thursday through Tuesday, January 10th.

Interstate 10 Lane Closures Happening at the Louisiana-Texas State Line

Roadway construction is the reason for alternating lane closures at Interstate 10 Westbound at the Louisiana-Texas State Line (Milepost 0.0) scheduled to begin at 8 PM on Friday and last until 10 PM on Sunday, January 8th.

Interstate 10 Lane Closures Happening Along Parts of I-210

A new guardrail and guardrail pads are being installed along parts of I-210 Westbound from now through Saturday, January 7th. DOTD workers are conducting nightly left lane closures on the following dates/times:

I-210 WB from Broad St. to LA 14 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Jan. 3-5.

I-210 WB from Texas St. to Ryan St. 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Jan. 5-6.

I-210 WB from Legion St. to Texas St. 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Jan. 6-7.

