LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The wheel of traffic construction will stop on the Eloi Broussard Bridge over the Vermilion River on E. Broussard Road in Lafayette this week as DOTD workers will be making bridge repairs Thursday morning.

The work is necessary as crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Detour: Consists of LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway) and US 167 (Johnston Street).

Daytime Bridge/Lane Closures Happening on I-10 in Acadia Parish

Let us head down I-10 west where routine bridge inspections will be happening across Acadia Parish on Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16.

I-10 Westbound Between Exit 80 - LA 13 (Crowley, Eunice) and Exit 76 - LA 91 (Estherwood, Iota) : There will be alternating outside lane closures happening from 8:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

: There will be alternating outside lane closures happening from 8:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LA 13 (Crowley Eunice Highway) , approximately 0.7 miles north of I-10: There will be alternating lane closures happening from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

, approximately 0.7 miles north of I-10: There will be alternating lane closures happening from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LA 100 (Egan Highway) , approximately 0.6 miles west of LA 13: There will be alternating lane closures happening from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

, approximately 0.6 miles west of LA 13: There will be alternating lane closures happening from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-10 eastbound between Exit 76 - LA 91 (Esterwood, Iota) and Exit 80 - LA 13 (Crowley, Eunice): There will be alternating lane closures happening from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

In all closures, the roads will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

I-10 Construction in St. Martin Parish Begins Tonight

Meanwhile, on the stretch of I-10 to the west of the Basin Bridge, there will be a slow moving operation happening in the travel lanes in both directions. Workers will be installing raised pavement markers in one travel lane at a time from mile marker 108 to mile marker 117 beginning Tuesday, March 14, and ending on Friday, March 17. This will happen nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Pinhook Road in Lafayette

If you have driven down Pinhook Road in Lafayette, you know that there is a particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate. It's the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Well, that stretch is currently experiencing intermittent lane closures from now through Tuesday, March 21. Workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government are applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes.

LCG crews are working more specifically on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive, closing the northbound and southbound outside lanes but only one side at a time in small sections.

The contractor is scheduled to have the lanes closed during day and evening hours excluding the following times:

7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening at Johnston Street Intersection Until May 1st

The J-Turn installation project continues on Johnston Street, which is causing traffic closures at its intersection with Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway as DOTD says workers are building additional turn lanes on Johnston Street at the intersection.

The left turn lanes in the southbound and northbound directions at the intersection are closed now until Monday, May 1, 2023, weather permitting.

Also, the Johnston Street crossovers at Palms Boulevard/Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Middlepark Drive/Fountainhead Drive are now permanently closed to vehicular traffic.

New Roundabout Being Built on Gloria Switch Road & Mills Street

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout began in January as Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) is closed until Monday, April 3rd.

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.



The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.



Emergency vehicles have not had access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

