Vermilion River Bridge to Close All Day Sunday + Johnston Street Lane Closures Coming Up

KATC Via YouTube

Construction work continues as one-time projects, daily projects, and complete projects are happening across Lafayette.

Vermilion River Bridge over Ambassador Caffery to Close on Sunday

Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view
loading...

If your Sunday commute takes you to the Vermilion River Bridge on Ambassador Caffery then you will need to find another route to get to your destination.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 11th, DOTD crews will close the bridge to vehicular traffic as crews perform routine bridge inspection and maintenance. This closure is scheduled to happen all day - until 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Detour Routes

Northbound traffic: Use Verot School Road, LA 92 (Milton Highway), E. Broussard Road, and Johnston Street.

Southbound traffic: Use Johnston Street, E. Broussard Road, the Milton Highway, and Verot School Road.

Bridge on Ole Colony Road to Close for Drainage Improvements

As Lafayette City officials continue to look for ways to improve drainage in our area, they say Ole Colony Road at the bridge will close. Here are some important travel notes to keep in mind during this traffic incident:

  • , Ole Colony Road
  • There will be no thru traffic during construction. Drivers west of the bridge will use Westgate Road, and drivers east of the bridge will use Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
  • Improvements include installing storm drain pipes, and converting open ditch drains to subsurface drains.

Work is scheduled to last two weeks.

Johnston Street Lane Closure

DOTD crews are scheduled to close the left lane of Johnston Street southbound from Sears Drive to Duhon Road beginning Wednesday and lasting until Saturday. This will happen nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Google Maps
loading...

The workers will perform dirt work operations in the median of US 167.

