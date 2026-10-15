(Pickering, LA) - The Vernon Parish School Board has issued a statement after terminations and discipline followed its internal investigation into a group chat with teachers and paraprofessionals that mocked students.

Vernon Parish School Board Starts Investigation After Disturbing Group Chat

An investigation into what was discussed in the group chat began last week. At that time, Pickering Elementary School Principal Dana Donaldson issued the following statement:

To say we are deeply disappointed by the recent situation involving our special education department at Pickering Elementary School would be a drastic understatement.

We strive to hold our employees to the highest standards of professional conduct. Any event or behavior that compromises these standards is taken with the utmost seriousness. We will conduct a formal and thorough investigation of this matter. At the outcome of this matter, you have my word, all appropriative and necessary corrective action(s) will be taken. We appreciate your patience, support, and willingness to bring such matters to our attention. Saddened and disappointed, Dana Donaldson, Principal Pickering Elementary

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Some of what was being discussed was absolutely despicable. KeYana Batten told KPLC about one of the things being discussed about her child. She said a former member of the special ed team contacted her on October 7 to share information from a group chat.

Pickering Elementary School Staff Member Compares Child to Forest Gump

Batten says she received screenshots and video, and one targeted her son Benjamin, who is autistic and has ADHD. According to KPLC,

....staff members shared photos and videos of her son at his older brother’s football practice and compared his behavior to Forrest Gump, a character portrayed by Tom Hanks in the film of the same name.

Another mother of a student at Pickering Elementary, Holly Iron, says she was contacted two times by a para (paraprofessional) to say her child had escaped out of a window and was found close to the railroad tracks.

According to school officials, because this is a personnel issue, they cannot release the names of the individuals involved, including who was terminated and who was disciplined.

Batten has since removed her children from Pickering Elementary School. Both parents said they are hoping significant change results from what happened.

You can read comments that were received by Jordan Banks at KPLC from the Vernon Parish School Superintendent below:

The Vernon Parish School Board has taken strong personnel actions consistent with policy and applicable law, resulting in several individuals no longer being employed by the district, as well as significant disciplinary measures for others. We are grateful for the patience and grace extended to us while we conducted a thorough investigation. We want to strive to grow, learn and become a better school system moving forward.