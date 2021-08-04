33-year-old Eric Jones of Opelousas has been arrested for allegedly shooting at someone who was trying to recover some alleged stolen property from a home in that city.

Opelousas Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of Shute Street around midday Monday. A witness told officers that the victim went to the house looking for the items. Then, Jones allegedly used his handgun to shoot at him several times, hitting the victim's vehicle at least once, shattering a window before the victim got away, and called police from a different location.

Eric Jones, mugshot from Opelousas Police

Turns out, not only is Jones being charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident, but he is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm. Jones now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail on those two charges, as well as Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

