Victim Recovering, Suspect Arrested in Abbeville Shooting

An Abbeville man is behind bars after allegedly shooting someone late Sunday night.

Responding officers arrived in the area of the 1700 block of Fairmont Avenue around 10:45 PM to find a male victim lying in a yard. He had been shot once. Investigators say evidence led them to 21-year-old Tyreik Broussard of Abbeville.

Tyreik Broussard, photo from Abbeville Police Department

Broussard was arrested the next day on a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. He now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, google street view

Meanwhile, the victim was last listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

As always, Abbeville Police ask if you have any information regarding any crime to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

