Victoria’s Secret Does Away With Angels Amidst Massive Rebrand And It Has Social Media Stirring

The 'Victoria's Secret' brand will no longer be faced by 'Angels' as the company is conducting a massive image change that has everyone on social media talking. The new reports say that the company is opting to bring in women who are more known for their achievements than their appearance.

According to the above report, 'Victoria's Secret' is bringing in women like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to fill in the void that removing the 'Angels' will leave.

These women, along with others, will form the "VS Collective" and become the face of the brand as 'Victoria's Secret' looks to change the way it is viewed by consumers. An all new executive team leads the change, with only one man sitting on the board of directors.

According to the report, new CEO of 'Victoria's Secret' said, "When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want".

As the news spreads around the internet, social media has had a lot to say on the changes that is coming to a brand that has long been represented by the 'Angels'.

Check out some of the reactions to the changes that come from the Twitter world below.

While some would prefer for 'Victoria's Secret' to end altogether, others are skeptical that the massive marketing change will work at all. Many on social media also just want men to stay out of the conversation.

But not everyone is happy about the move to get rid of 'Angels'.

As 'Victoria's Secret' undertakes the massive brand change, it will be interesting to see how the company does in coming years.

Will more women feel better about shopping with 'VS' as their models begin to reflect the average woman more? Or will the longtime mantra of "sex-sells" prove to be the better marketing strategy for the retail monster?

Whatever the answer may be, 'Victoria's Secret' has definitely caught headlines with these massive shifts to the brand's image.