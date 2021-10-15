VIDEO: Lake Charles Family Celebrates House Demo with LIGHTNING

Kandis and Alan Poissot, like many others, have been both dreading and looking forward to this day. They are finally able to move forward in their lives and have their house torn down after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. People outside of SWLA would think that sort of thinking would be the quite opposite, but not for a lot of families around here.

It seems having your house demoed is the hot new thing to do (I say that jokingly). It means there's a chance you might have some normalcy within the next half a year. It means your kids aren't going to be living on top of you in a small camper. It means that you can finally get away from your in-laws that you might have been living with. Heck, for some it means you finally get to walk around naked inside your own home again!

Kandis Poissot

The Poissots got to celebrate in Grand Lake this week by finally seeing their house come down and progress move forward with their lives. Kandis posted on Facebook:

I've mourned this house far too long! Lets PARTYY!

As the equipment showed up to their house to get to work. Kandis couldn't help but have a small celebratory photoshoot while they waited for the work to begin. She made her mom snap a few pictures in the cab of one of the backhoes that were going to do the job.

As work began Monday morning, the skies were not happy. A front was moving in, but that wasn't going to stop the work. Kandis was able to get a video of the demolition AND lighting rip across the sky above her house. The footage is absolutely amazing to watch. I have seen it almost a dozen times. Congrats to the Poissots and I personally hope this story will give a little inspiration to those that are still waiting on this very thing to happen.