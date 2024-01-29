Get our free mobile app

A video has gone viral on social media recently that claims a terrorist crossed the border into the United States illegally. One video that shows an interview with the person caught crossing the border says the individual was caught crossing into Texas.

The video has one Congressman speaking out about the continued dangers of the southern border and illegal immigration.

Are Terrorists Crossing The Border Into The United States?

There is no debate that there has been a growing number of people caught crossing into the United States at the southern border. According to the NY Times, from October of 2022 to September of 2023, 169 people were arrested crossing into the United States illegally at the southern border whose names matched those on the Terror Watch List. That compares to just 15 in 2021. And that number is just those who were actually arrested.

Did an Azerbaijan Terrorist Just Cross The Border Into Texas?

Let's get back to that video. Last week a man was filmed crossing into the United States illegally and was interviewed by a reporter. When asked who he was, the man gave an ominous answer to the reporter according to the Daily Mail.

'If you were smart enough, you'd know who I am,' the migrant says. 'But you are really not smart enough to know who I am.' 'But soon, you are going to know who I am,' the migrant eerily adds.

A video shared on Reels reports that the encounter happened in Texas. However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that the encounter took place in Arizona. An account on X (formally Twitter), shows the interview.

Some social media users have connected the likeness of the man to a terrorist from Azerbaijan who was recently released from prison, though there has been no confirmation on who the man is or if he is a terrorist.

While much remains unknown about the man in the video, we do know that Republicans are sounding the alarm about the border. And Congressman Mark Green, Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told the Daily Mail that the video serves as a reminder.

Regardless of who this individual is, it is yet another terrifying reminder of how Secretary Mayorkas' refusal to enforce the law threatens the safety of every American,'

No Texas officials have said anything about the video as of January 29, 2024.

