One of the most down-to-earth celebrities is Shaquille O'Neal.

I actually got the chance to meet him a few months ago when he came to our studios at Town Square Media to do some recording. The man has a presence when he walks into a room, not just because of his incredible height and size, but because he has a personality that people just gravitate to.

Shaq is one of the most generous people as well. He loves to bless people, whether it's with money or with his time. And he treats people with dignity and respect.

Recently, a video from 2016 resurfaced of Shaq playing basketball with some children in a neighborhood in Gainesville, Florida, providing "backup" for a city police officer who had befriended some of the young men and children in this particular neighborhood after responding to a complaint call that the young people were playing basketball in the street.

As you will see in this video, Shaq surprises the neighborhood by showing up with not only that responding officer, but with many other officers from the department who wanted to capture the moment.

It's an incredible moment worth watching as Shaq plays basketball with the kids and gives them money for making a shot. He also, more importantly, imparts wisdom to them as he emphasizes respect for their elders and encourages them that they can be whatever they want to be.

Enjoy the 5-6 minute video as it portrays the good in a world where evil tends to get showcased way too often.

And thanks to The Ben Shapiro Show Facebook page for bringing back this great memory!

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.