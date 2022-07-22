Fallout Begins as Vince McMahon Announces His Retirement as CEO of WWE

Just over a month ago, CEO of the WWE Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in the midst of a scandal involving a former employee. Now, the professional wrestling figurehead has announced his retirement and the internet has a lot to say about it.

wrestlemania 30 in new orleans Michael N. Todaro, Getty Images loading...

It has been an interesting week in the world of professional wrestling. Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates recently made an appearance at an event where he delivered a knockout punch that has since gone viral. You can watch that moment by clicking HERE.

Twitter via @AEW Twitter via @AEW loading...

Now, fans of professional wrestling look toward one of the most recognizable figures in the game.

Is Vince McMahon Retiring from Wrestling?

When it came out that Vince McMahon allegedly paid $3 million in hush money to a former employee in order to cover up an alleged affair, the CEO decided to temporarily step down from his position.

Vince McMahon Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Just over a month since stepping down, McMahon now says that is retiring from the WWE altogether.

Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE

See the Twitter post from @VinceMcMahon himself below.

According to @BRWrestling McMahon's daughter Stephanie and Nick Khan will step into the empty role.

Apparently, some of the WWE's top wrestlers have already displayed their frustrations with the announcement. See the reports regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of 'Smackdown' via @bryanalvarez on Twitter below.

Some online didn't buy that this was the end for McMahon.

Others praised the wrestling figurehead.

Many Twitter users posted reminders of the reason he stepped down in the first place.

More reactions to the announcement can be found below. Do you think this is the end for Vince McMahon in wrestling? Will he ever make a comeback? Let us know in the comments.