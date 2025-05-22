(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Some big news out of New Orleans, as it has been announced that the city will no longer be the host city for WrestleMania in 2026.

As previously announced, New Orleans was set to host WWE WrestleMania for the third time, but the show will be relocated in 2026.

While no specific reason was given for why New Orleans would not host the biggest two-night event in professional wrestling, the city is reportedly set to host the "Money In The Bank" Pay-Per-View in 2026.

WrestleMania is a week-long extravaganza that takes place in any city it originates from and attracts millions to its host cities. During WrestleMania week, WWE produces several shows from its host city.

Read More: Student Stabbed at Louisiana High School

Read More: Man Selling New Orleans Escapee's Slippers?

Wrestling News reports, "The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation stated they are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership."

While New Orleans will not host WrestleMania in 2026, the city is reported to be working to secure a year in the near future to host it in the Superdome. WWE loves New Orleans, and there's no doubt that this extravaganza will return to the Crescent City.

No official announcement has come from WWE regarding where WrestleMania will take place in 2026, but some on social media are speculating that the biggest show in sports entertainment could originate from overseas for the first time.

We will continue to follow this developing story and provide more when it becomes available.