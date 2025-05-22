According to a report from WGNO, a Louisiana man is allegedly selling a pair of Orleans Parish orange jail slippers to one of the escapees who escaped from the jail last Friday, May 23.

If you are at all familiar with Facebook and Facebook Marketplace, people will sell just about anything, and it's a good way to make some cash.

What Do We Know About The Alleged Orleans Escapees' Slippers?

While information is limited at this time, we do know that WGNO is reporting that someone on Facebook Marketplace is claiming these are slippers from one of the ten men who escaped last week.

How much is this person asking? It's a bargain! The slippers are selling for $35.

If you are interested, the slippers are size 10 and 1/2 and are described as being in "good condition."

The seller does not identify which escapee allegedly wore these slippers.

The audio from the video described the item this way,

Ladies and Gentlemen what you see here today is hot, a red hot item, actually red orange. These are actual Orleans Parish prison slippers. These are the actual slippers worn by the inmates that escaped

Orleans Parish Jail Escapee Slippers: How Did The Seller Get These Slippers?

WGNO asked the man this very question! He says that they were found, and someone gave him these slippers after they were found.

The seller's message:

These are actual Orleans parish prison issued slippersz Otherwise known as OPP. And friends, I am down with it.

