Violent Weekend in Opelousas: 2 Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, Another Victim Critically Injured

Police have been very busy this weekend in Opelousas working two separate shootings - one outside of a restaurant and the other in a neighborhood.

The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Street outside of "The Back," which is an after-hours restaurant.

According to KLFY, a man was shot multiple times and was brought to a local hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. The victim is listed in serious to life-threatening condition. He was responsive.

The second shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.

Opelousas Police say a man was driving in the city when several rounds of gunfire were fired at his vehicle. He was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle but he has already died from his injuries.

In both shootings, there is no suspect or motive information at this time.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

