Violent Weekend in Opelousas: 2 Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, Another Victim Critically Injured

Police have been very busy this weekend in Opelousas working two separate shootings - one outside of a restaurant and the other in a neighborhood.
The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Street outside of "The Back," which is an after-hours restaurant.
According to KLFY, a man was shot multiple times and was brought to a local hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. The victim is listed in serious to life-threatening condition. He was responsive.
The second shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.
Opelousas Police say a man was driving in the city when several rounds of gunfire were fired at his vehicle. He was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle but he has already died from his injuries.
In both shootings, there is no suspect or motive information at this time.
If you have any information on either shooting, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.
KPEL News will provide more details as they become available.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanly off their respective streets.
The awareness for the fatal causes of fentanyl are there as people across the Acadiana area (and the state) are not only mourning the death of loved ones lost to the substance but are holding memorials and recently worked with legislators to pass "Millie's Law," which increases criminal penalties for those who sale and distribute fentanyl.
"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."
Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.