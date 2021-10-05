Be a VIP, Support UL Students at the Same Time

The fundraising drive for the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship continues, and the effort's organizers are now giving potential donors more incentive to buy into the program.

As we've previously reported, the Vacationing for Scholarships raffle drive is under way right now. The grand prize winner of that raffle will win a customized vacation for two to a destination of their choice furnished by Travel Machine. The winner will also receive $500 in spending cash for that vacation. The drawing is scheduled for November 16.

Tickets cost $10 apiece and $100 for a book. All of the proceeds from the raffle will fund the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship, which helps students in the UL Kinesiology Department pay for their education.

Helping UL students is as good of a reason as any to buy a ticket, but the raffle's organizers and a local business are giving people even more motivation to purchase tickets.

Courtesy: Carol Trosclair

Audi of Lafayette donated $2,500 to the Trosclair Scholarship fund after hearing about the program on KPEL's Acadiana's Morning News. In return, the car dealership is offering a two-for-one opportunity to people interested in buying tickets. The next 25 people who buy a book of tickets from Audi of Lafayette will get a second book for free. That's 20 chances to win the vacation for only $100.

One of the books you'll receive is the standard coupon book that will allow you to redeem your tickets for a free flatbread at Tropical Smoothie (in October), a free coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread from Rêve (in October), a free six-inch wrap from Roly Poly (in November), or a free loaf of bread from Great Harvest (in November).

The second book you'll get is a special V. I. P. booklet. The tickets in these books will give you freebies from not only the aforementioned businesses, but also from a whole host of other Acadiana establishments. The monthly specials include $25 discounts at South-End Country Mart, Magnolia Salon and Parlour, Baba Kabob, Outback Steakhouse, Spoonbill Watering Hole, Agave Downtown, Ross Tire and Service, Half-Shell Oyster House, and Hardy's Quality Cleaners. When you add it all together, you'll receive more than $250 in discounts and freebies by buying one of these V. I. P. ticket books.

To purchase your buy-one-get-one-free tickets, visit Audi of Lafayette at 6160 Johnston Street, or call Carol Trosclair at 337-255-8155.

Kermit Duhon & Carol Trosclair (KPEL Photo)

Trosclair and Travel Machine owner Kermit Duhon returned to the KPEL studio on Monday to give an update on the scholarship raffle and to give us more details about the giveaway. Click the icon below to hear that interview.

