Win a Trip By Helping UL Kinesiology Students

Do you have a vacation on your mind--maybe a trip to the mountains, a cruise, or a beach getaway?

If you do, the UL Kinesiology Department has a deal for you.

The department is raffling off vacation for two courtesy of Kermit Duhon and Travel Machine. Tickets cost $10 a piece. All funds will go towards the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship, which goes to students in the UL Kinesiology Department.

The big winner will win that vacation for two. Here's the beauty of that vacation: You get to design your own trip. If you want to go to the mountains, you can. If you'd rather go to the beach or go on a cruise, you can do that. If you've always wanted to visit New York City or Los Angeles, you could make that your prize.

On top of all of that, the winner will get $500 in spending cash for his/her trip.

Who was David Trosclair?

Courtesy: Carol Trosclair/Facebook

David Trosclair was a student in the UL Kinesiology Department, working towards his career goal of becoming a physical therapist. David died unexpectedly in 2010 at the age of 23.

Unbeknownst to his mother Carol, David was the top student in his class when he died.

That fact inspired Carol to create a scholarship to help other UL kinesiology students fulfill their dreams of working in sports medicine and physical therapy. Carol launched the Vacationing for Scholarships program to raise money for that scholarship. In the decade since the Trosclair Scholarship's creation, more then $600,000 in funds have been awarded to kinesiology students in David's memory and honor.

Is there a limit on the number of tickets I can buy?

Ian Auzenne

No! You can buy as many tickets (or books) as you'd like.

In addition to having a chance of winning that design-your-own trip, you'll also get freebies from local businesses. Each ticket may be redeemed for a free gift from one of six local businesses.

Ian Auzenne

In September, your ticket is good for a free car wash at Todd's Car Wash or a free burger from Judice Inn.

In October, tickets may be redeemed for a free coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread at Rêve Coffee or for a free flatbread at Tropical Smoothie Café.

In November, your ticket can get you a free six-inch sandwich at Roly Poly or a free loaf of bread at Great Harvest Bread Company.

Remember, the more tickets you buy, the more freebies you get. In addition, you increase your chances of winning that vacation, and you help raise money for UL kinesiology students.

How do I buy tickets?

Call Carol Trosclair at 337-255-8155 or Travel Machine at 337-981-7870 to order tickets.

Anything else?

Yes. Carol Trosclair and Kermit Duhon from Travel Machine explain more about the Vacationing for Scholarships program, the history of the program, and how you can tickets in this interview on KPEL's Acadiana's Morning News.

