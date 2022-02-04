Viral TikTok Shows Opelousas Police Officer Knocking Out, Arresting Man

A video that shows an Opelousas Police officer knocking out an individual and subsequently apprehending him has gone viral on TikTok. According to Townsquare Media sources, the perpetrator who was subsequently arrested was severely under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Townsquare Media sources confirmed that this incident took place in 2021. The original post was also shared in 2021 but a recent re-post has amassed over 100,000 "likes" in only 24 hours.

"Knock him the f*#% out and take him downtown!"

That was the reaction from one witness on the scene of this now viral TikTok. At the time of this story being published, it has amassed roughly 134,000 "likes" on the platform in less than 24-hours.

Incident Involving Opelousas Police Officer Goes Viral on TikTok

According to a Townsquare Media source, there were multiple instances before this video was taken where the perpetrator went after the officer. The viral post begins by showing the officer and the other individual squaring off in the middle of the street next to a police cruiser.

As the two individuals move around the front side of the cruiser, the officer appears to deliver one punch which drops the individual to the ground.

Once the individual was on the ground, seemingly incapacitated, the officer appears to begin to handcuff the person. The individual was taken in without injury and booked into jail.

Although the incident has gone viral on social media over the past 24 hours, the video was apparently first shared back in May of 2021. The original TikTok was posted by @cjnbrittanydekerlegand which you can see here.

Reactions from social media via the original video's comments can be seen here.

Many comments have applauded the officer's actions in this particular incident. Some alluded to the fact that the officer did not use any weapons, but was still able to subdue the individual. The overall consensus from the original post's comments was that this was a job well done by the officer.