Viral TikTok Shows How to Find Hidden Cameras in Airbnb or Hotels

I have always heard of people finding cameras in showers or bathrooms and some stories about people finding hidden cameras in their hotel rooms or Airbnb's. The flashing red light gives it away, that's super easy to spot right? What about those cameras that were built to be sneaky and nearly impossible to spot?

Do you know what to look for when you walk into your Airbnb for the first time? Or what to do when you get checked into your hotel room? A viral video on TikTok is making its rounds very fast since we all seem to be traveling a lot these days.

The viral video shows us where to look for hidden cameras in places you'd never suspect.

The best part is you can use your cell phone to find out if there are cameras recording you.

So where do you look first?

According to the TikTok video, you will want to look for small cameras that can be hidden inside smoke detectors, wall chargers, alarm clocks placed next to the bed, really, any electronic device.

@Malwaretech VIA TikTok

How does your phone help you spot hidden cameras?

You'll have to turn the flashlight feature on then point the light to where you think there might be a camera. If you come across a lens of a camera it will reflect a blue or red color when hit with light from your phone or flashlight.

It's scary to think that there are so many creeps out there, make this a habit when you settle into a new Airbnb or a new hotel room.

Check out the video below.

@malwaretechReply to @safarijackza How to find hidden cameras in AirBnBs #safety #travel

♬ original sound - Marcus Hutchins

