One of the best things about living in south Louisiana is our community spirit, and the willingness to help our neighbors in need. And after a really tough year, our friends in Lake Charles really could use some friendly faces at an amazing fundraiser.

After a two-year absence, the Salvation Army of Lake Charles will hold its 14th annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser, and this year it's going to look a little different. The Empty Bowl in One golf tournament will take place Monday, June 14. Tee-off is set for 1 p.m. at the National Golf Club in Westlake. This is an amazing opportunity to help replenish so many of the Salvation Army's services after two hurricanes, an ice storm, a pandemic, and flooding that has plagued the city over the last year. Fifteen spots are available for teams, but individual entries will also be accepted for the tournament.

According to KPLC, Proceeds from the event will go to help fund social service programs, helping citizens with utilities and rent, and helping to purchase things for the shelter that insurance doesn’t cover. But their main goal is to get their homeless shelter up and running again after it was destroyed by the storms.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Lt. Thomas Marion tells KPLC “Since Laura, we’ve probably had over 10,000 people come to us for help. At Christmas, we fed over 5,300 children. We’ve paid over 100 different utilities and rents since the beginning of the year. We have to restock all the pillows, blankets, food, mattresses we had in the shelter, and this money is going to help go towards that.”

Contact thomas.marion@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information, or to register for the tournament.