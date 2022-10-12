Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish

We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can.

Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel that you have done something wrong and you need to pay money to make it right or the intimidation that some local male scammers use to scare their victims, scammers will use whatever tactics they can to get your money.

Well, in Acadia Parish, it appears lies and intimidation were the methods used to victimize an elderly woman.

It all began when three suspects went to the victim's home in the Mermentau area of the parish offering to fix her cracked driveway. That's according to Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, who says the woman told sheriff's deputies that a price was agreed upon at that moment.

But, after the work was completed, the victim says a suspect wanted to charge her five times the price they agreed on. The victim then said she was intimidated by the suspects and paid the higher price out of fear.

Now, authorities need your help finding one of the suspects - Leroy Williams. An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams, who is described as:

A black male

60 years of age

5’11” in height

Weigh: 145 pounds

Black Hair and Brown Eyes

His last known address is 450 Castille Street in Breaux Bridge.

If you know where Leroy Williams may be, call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS or download their P3 app to report your tip anonymously. Your call will remain anonymous and you can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Williams' arrest.

In the video below, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson addresses the issue of these scams happening in the parish.

Two things to take away from Sheriff Gibson's video:

Get the agreed upon price in writing .

. Check with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana to make sure the business is legitimate.

