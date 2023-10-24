St. Martinville, LA (KPEL News) - A Lafayette, Louisiana, man who St. Martin Parish Sheriff's investigators say tried to kill his girlfriend is on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were called to house in the 1900 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge about 2:30 Monday morning. Callers reported that someone was trying to run over a woman after a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving the woman's vehicle and attempted to run her over. As the situation unfolded, he hit a house while he was shooting at the victim. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Alcoby LaSalle of Lafayette. He is described as a black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans. He drove off in a 2011 silver Hyundai Santa Fe with a temporary license plate.

Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff loading...

His last known residence is in the 100 block of Verdum Street in Lafayette. LaSalle should be considered armed and dangerous

An arrest warrant is issued for Lasalle on the following charges:

1 Count - Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 Count - Attempted Crime

5 Counts - Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

1 Count - Possession of a Firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030. You can also share information via the free P3 Tips App. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

