November 1st. Halloween is over, spooky season is done, and the orange and black are being traded for green and red. The holiday season is officially here, so says Mariah Carey a.k.a the Queen of Christmas.

Mariah posted this smashing video last night on Twitter at midnight (eastern time), showing that she has been not so patiently waiting for Halloween to come to an end, so Christmas time can begin.

The video has over 2 million views in less than 12 hours. The power of Christmas and Mariah Carey is alive and well. She has been unleashed by the spirit of Christmas.

Let's break down some iconic scenes from the 28 second video:

Mariah comes prepared to lay Halloween to rest with a candy cane colored bat, and she goes to town on the pumpkins that read "It's Not Time" in a sparky red Christmas dress. The singer of the arguably most popular Christmas song absolutely smashing these pumpkins is a sight to see, especially with the iconic intro of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" playing in the backgound...priceless.

There's also tons of speculation surrounding this quick 2 second clip of the video, alluding to something big happening from Mimi on November 5th. New Christmas album? Single? Performance? No one knows. We'll just have to wait a few more days to see if there's another holiday hit on our hands.

Twitter has been set off with the release of this video, including some interesting Halloween to Christmas art featuring Mariah. This was a personal favorite of mine. The quick turn around, if you will.

This user is not at all prepared for what's to come, and how quickly time passed to where the world has thawed Mariah Carey in preparation for the Winter Wonderland.

Moral of the story: Mariah Carey seemingly invented Christmas, according to Twitter. Also, whenever Mariah Carey shows up around this time...Michael Buble' is soon to follow.